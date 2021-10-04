I've Owned Countless Water Bottles and This One Might Be My Favorite of All Time

From the plastic, single-use bottles I carried around in my backpack to the sleek, stylish reusable one I got as a Christmas gift (yes, I actually asked for a water bottle one year), I have used my fair share of water bottles, and I always have one within reach. After all, it's important to stay hydrated as not drinking enough water can lead to low energy, overeating and more. So despite my cabinets being cluttered with random water bottles, I still find myself testing the latest options, which is how the W&P Porter Insulated Bottle made it into my kitchen.