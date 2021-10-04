I've Owned Countless Water Bottles and This One Might Be My Favorite of All Time
From the plastic, single-use bottles I carried around in my backpack to the sleek, stylish reusable one I got as a Christmas gift (yes, I actually asked for a water bottle one year), I have used my fair share of water bottles, and I always have one within reach. After all, it's important to stay hydrated as not drinking enough water can lead to low energy, overeating and more. So despite my cabinets being cluttered with random water bottles, I still find myself testing the latest options, which is how the W&P Porter Insulated Bottle made it into my kitchen.
After testing out a few other products from W&P, from a freezer tray to a personal popcorn maker, and loving them, I was more than excited to test their latest offering. The Porter Insulated Bottle comes in two size options: 12 ounces and 16 ounces. Immediately, I was impressed by the feel of the water bottle in my hand as the silicone exterior was smooth and comfortable to hold.
Meanwhile, the interior of the bottle is constructed from a double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel core. But you don't have to worry about having a metallic taste in your mouth, which is a common problem in water bottles, as the Porter Insulated Bottle features a ceramic coating. This simple and thoughtful design feature allows you to enjoy the benefits of a stainless steel core without worrying about that unfortunate aftertaste. The stainless steel core will keep your drink hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours.
Aside from the construction of the bottle, there were a few other design features that stood out. First, the wide opening of the bottle made it easy to add ice cubes to my water (which solved another problem I've run into in the past). Second, the rounded rim of the bottle made it more comfortable as I was drinking from it.
Available in three colors, including charcoal, blush and cream, this reusable bottle is leakproof and dishwasher-safe (I was especially impressed with the exterior of the bottle as I accidentally touched it with ink-stained fingers and there were zero stains left on my cream-colored bottle after cleaning it.) Shop the W&P Porter Insulated Bottle below, and you'll easily stay hydrated wherever you go.