5 Things I'm Buying to Get a Little Healthier This Fall 

I wish I could say that I was an elite athlete and needed a foam roller for my post-workout stretch, but the truth is that working from home has done a number on my back, hips and forearms (I blame typing and hunching over a computer). Since I sadly can't afford to get a deep tissue massage every week, I really want to start a daily habit of foam rolling. I've been watching YouTube videos and it looks like just 10 minutes a day could be the ticket to relieving some of the tightness I'm experiencing. I'm eyeing this double mini foam roller from Lululemon. The exterior roller is perfect for massaging arms and legs, while the interior roller is ideal for relieving tension in your back. Plus, it's small, so it can be packed in your gym bag and easily stashed away.