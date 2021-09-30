5 Things I'm Buying to Get a Little Healthier This Fall
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
Each season, I try to set new health goals for myself. Whether I'm trying to drink more water or practice self-care, setting achievable mini goals makes it easier (and more fun) for me to get healthy. Another thing that helps? Having the right tools to succeed. Here are five things I'm buying to get a little healthier this fall.
Reflective Walking Gear
Most nights after work, I take my dog on a long walk around our neighborhood. I use our walks as a way to get in a little exercise and decompress by putting in my ear buds and listening to an audiobook. While I love the mindlessness of listening to the narrator's voice (and how quickly it makes my workout go by), my ear buds can make me somewhat unaware of my surroundings. Even though I live in a pretty quiet suburb, I've had a few close calls with cars—and now that it's about to get dark even earlier, I don't want to take any chances.
That's why I'm getting one of these LED reflective belts to put across my chest so that cars can see me, even when it's pitch black outside. This one from Amazon is only $20—and it's endlessly rechargeable, thanks to its handy USB port. While it may not be the most fashionable accessory, I enjoy my outdoor workouts and safety is important. I'm even thinking about getting my dog, Grits, one of these LED collars to match so we can both be easily spotted!
Fun Seasonings
Plain chicken and veggies? Yawn. I've tried the whole simple meal-prep thing, and it's just not for me (I get bored around day two). I'd much rather eat healthy food and actually enjoy it. One of my favorite ways to eat a little healthier is to find fun spices and seasoning blends that make things like lean proteins, veggies, beans and whole grains come to life. Here are some of my current favorites:
- Rumi Afghan Curry Braise: This salt-free seasoning is made with black pepper, cumin, coriander, turmeric, nigella seed, cardamom seeds, cassia, clove, paprika and saffron for an incredibly deep and earthy flavor. I love to use it in sauces or on fish, roasted cauliflower or homemade sweet potato fries. (Buy it: $10 on Amazon)
- Jennifer Fisher Universal Salt: You may have heard of Jennifer Fisher through her celebrity-loved jewelry, but in 2017 the designer started making flavored salts (and tbh, she may have a new calling). All three of her salts are delicious, but my favorite is her universal salt. It's made with kosher salt, black pepper, dill weed, dried cilantro and red chili pepper flakes—and it's great on almost everything. I especially love it in salads or on roasted potatoes or scrambled eggs. (Buy it: $12 on Goop)
- Trader Joe's Cuban-Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend: Inspired by mojo marinades, this dry seasoning brings tangy citrus and bold garlic flavors to all your favorite meals. It's made with garlic, lime oil, lime juice, onion powder, salt, red pepper, bay leaves, coriander, cumin, cilantro, black pepper, oregano basil, lemon oil, marjoram and parsley. (Whew!) It sounds complex, but it's perfect for seasoning black beans, rice, pork tenderloin and even tofu. (Buy it in Trader Joe's stores or for $8.50 on Amazon)
New Sheets
Sleep is so important to our overall health, so I try to get at least 7 hours every night. While I don't usually have a hard time falling asleep, staying asleep is a different story. I'm a hot sleeper, so I often toss and turn in the middle of the night (even when the weather gets a little cooler in the fall).
I recently tried my first set of cooling sheets, and I'm forever changed. I fully plan on swapping out all of my old, stuffy sheets with bamboo ones for a more comfortable night's sleep. This set from Nolah is incredibly soft, breathable and cooling. Plus, the sheets are moisture-wicking and antibacterial so they'll stay fresh between washes.
Nespresso Pods
Fall is my favorite time of year to drink coffee because the weather gets a little crisper and mornings feel so cozy. I'm obsessed with my Nespresso machine and I love to switch up the pods I use each season. Right now I'm super into Starbucks' Pike Place pods made for the Vertuo machine, and I find that I make healthier choices when I make my coffee at home (read: I can control the amount of cream, milk or sugar I put into it).
Foam Roller
I wish I could say that I was an elite athlete and needed a foam roller for my post-workout stretch, but the truth is that working from home has done a number on my back, hips and forearms (I blame typing and hunching over a computer). Since I sadly can't afford to get a deep tissue massage every week, I really want to start a daily habit of foam rolling. I've been watching YouTube videos and it looks like just 10 minutes a day could be the ticket to relieving some of the tightness I'm experiencing. I'm eyeing this double mini foam roller from Lululemon. The exterior roller is perfect for massaging arms and legs, while the interior roller is ideal for relieving tension in your back. Plus, it's small, so it can be packed in your gym bag and easily stashed away.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.
