Amazon Shoppers Love This Le Creuset Pot—and It's 40% Off Right Now

This sauteuse oven is the perfect size for a one- or two-person household, and reviewers say it's just the kind of easy-to-clean workhorse they can turn to for just about any job. "So easy to clean, so versatile," one review reads. "I can't stress the cleaning enough—it's such a relief to not have to scrub this pot after simmering meat, stew or a curry in here. You literally rinse it and everything just comes out."