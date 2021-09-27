Amazon Shoppers Love This Le Creuset Pot—and It's 40% Off Right Now
There are plenty of ways to add a little character to your kitchen—from seasonal pots and pans to nifty organizers that keep everything within reach. But maybe the most versatile piece of decor you can add to your kitchen is a piece of enameled cast-iron cookware. Whether it's a classic Dutch oven or a funky statement piece, these pots and pans are so stunning, you'll want to leave them out on your stovetop all of the time.
But if you know anything about the kind of heirloom-quality cookware produced by companies like Staub and Le Creuset, you probably know that they can get kind of pricey. (Le Creuset's largest Dutch oven can cost more than $600.) The good news is that the brand has a deal on its smaller oven that you just might be able to sneak into your budget.
Buy it: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven, $180; amazon.com
This sauteuse oven is the perfect size for a one- or two-person household, and reviewers say it's just the kind of easy-to-clean workhorse they can turn to for just about any job. "So easy to clean, so versatile," one review reads. "I can't stress the cleaning enough—it's such a relief to not have to scrub this pot after simmering meat, stew or a curry in here. You literally rinse it and everything just comes out."
And just like the oven's larger counterparts, this Le Creuset piece is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can feel comfortable baking bread, braising meat or simmering soups in your gorgeous sauteuse. Our editors love the classic Le Creuset Dutch oven because it has a sturdy lid, long-lasting quality and can even go into the dishwasher after a long day—and this smaller version boasts all those qualities as well.
"These are the best Dutch ovens made," another reviewer writes. "The colors are gorgeous… You can buy cheaper ones at Costco or Walmart but you get what you pay for. This will last generations."
Buy it: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven, $180; lecreuset.com
Half the fun of owning a Le Creuset is finally getting to pick out one of the brand's pretty finishes, and there are quite a few to choose from with this Dutch oven. There are fiery classics like Cerise (red) or Flame (orange), plus cool neutrals like Meringue (off-white), Licorice (black) and Oyster (charcoal gray). If you don't love the colors available from Amazon, the Le Creuset site is offering the same deal in two other colorways: the dreamy new Azure (blue) and the darker Agave (teal).
No matter where you buy your Le Creuset sauteuse, you're sure to rely on it for all kinds of tasks and enjoy using it for years to come. "A beautiful accessory for my kitchen as well as a workhorse for cooking!," a reviewer writes. "My grandchildren will fight over this when I'm gone!"