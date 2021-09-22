I'm Already Holiday Shopping and This Gorgeous Wooden Utensil Set Is at the Top of My List
I'm a firm believer in planning ahead, so it's never too soon to start gathering gift ideas for the holidays. From this gorgeous recipe tin to a Dolly Parton Advent calendar, my gift list is already starting to fill up with possibilities. One item that I'm definitely keeping in mind as I start shopping is this wooden utensil set from Great Jones.
From their popular Dutch oven to their bakeware line, Great Jones is full of fun, beautiful products—and the new utensil set, aptly named the Whole Grain Family, is no different. Featuring three wooden pieces, including a spatula, slotted spoon and ladle, this utensil set would be a gorgeous addition to any kitchen. Whether they're a die-hard foodie or a beginner home cook, any person receiving this set will appreciate the handcrafted utensils.
I tested out the trio for myself and was impressed by the quality of each piece, which is made from warm-toned ash. Each utensil features a long handle with a hole in case you want to hang your utensils when not in use. While cooking, I found each utensil to be comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver around the pan. I was a huge fan of the spatula, which has a slight dip in it that made it easy to pick up pieces of food without anything sliding off.
Since the utensils are made from wood, they're compatible with any type of cookware, including nonstick, glass, steel and ceramic. These utensils would be especially great if you're cooking in a Dutch oven, as you won't have to worry about the utensils scraping the pan and ruining the surface.
When you're done cooking, the utensils should be washed by hand with soap and a soft sponge (wooden utensils are not dishwasher-safe). Great Jones recommends drying the utensils immediately after washing to help preserve the wood. They also suggest using a food-safe mineral oil from time to time to prevent staining and to maintain the wood's finish (we like this oil from Williams Sonoma, buy it: Williams Sonoma, $9).
You can buy the Whole Grain Family utensil set as is, or buy the set along with a gorgeous ceramic spoon rest from East Fork Pottery. The limited-edition spoon rest is currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it's back in stock. Whether you snag a spoon rest or not, this stunning, handy utensil set will make a great gift for a friend or family member (or treat yourself, because you deserve a gift too!).