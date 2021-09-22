I'm Already Holiday Shopping and This Gorgeous Wooden Utensil Set Is at the Top of My List

I tested out the trio for myself and was impressed by the quality of each piece, which is made from warm-toned ash. Each utensil features a long handle with a hole in case you want to hang your utensils when not in use. While cooking, I found each utensil to be comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver around the pan. I was a huge fan of the spatula, which has a slight dip in it that made it easy to pick up pieces of food without anything sliding off.