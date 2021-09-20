This Microwave Popcorn Maker Is Perfect for Snack Time—and I Can't Stop Using It
Whether it's a mid-morning piece of fruit or an energy-boosting snack to get through the afternoon, snacking is a regular occurrence in my house. One healthy snack that I often turn to is popcorn. Not only is popcorn the best snack for weight loss, according to a dietitian, but it's an endlessly versatile snack. From savory recipes like Lemon-Parm Popcorn to sweet recipes like Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn, popcorn always satisfies my snack cravings—and now I can make it whenever I want with W&P's Personal Popper.
I used to own an air-popper machine for homemade popcorn, but got rid of it because it was difficult to clean and took up too much space. So I was pretty excited to try the Personal Popper from W&P, which ended up solving both of the problems I had with my former machine. The popcorn maker is designed to make a single serving of popcorn, which is perfect for snack time.
The Personal Popper comes with two pieces: the bowl and the lid. The silicone bowl collapses for easy storage and pops back into shape when you're ready to use it. Meanwhile, the lid doubles as a measuring cup, so you can make the perfect portion with ease. (I highly recommend using the lid when measuring your kernels. I did not do this the first time I used it, which resulted in an overflow of popcorn; see photo below.) The popper can make up to four cups of popcorn at a time.
Not only was the popper easy to use, but I was impressed at how well it conducted heat. In my batch of popcorn, only one kernel was left unpopped and zero popcorn pieces were burned (a major win, since we all know how the smell of burnt popcorn can linger for hours). Once my popcorn was ready, I loved that I could eat my healthy snack directly from the same bowl, which meant less cleanup (just be careful when removing the bowl from the microwave, as it can be hot).
This handy tool is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup. Plus, the bowl comes in two color options: red and charcoal. Whether it's for an at-home movie night or a mid-afternoon snack, try the Personal Popper for yourself and you'll have a nutritious and tasty snack in no time.