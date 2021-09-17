I'm a Food Editor & These Are My Favorite Boxed Wines
Not just for college parties anymore, boxed wine has really stepped up its quality in recent years. Wine sold in this format is better for the environment—68% of its carbon footprint comes from packaging and transport, mainly because those filled 750mL bottles are heavy. Plus the bag inside the box deflates as you pour, which with the airtight valve keeps air from the wine, preserving the quality for much longer. Added bonus: Boxed wine takes up a lot less space when you're entertaining. Here are 5 to try.
1. Schplink Grüner Veltliner, Austria
Crisp green apple flavors and herbaceous undertones make this white immensely crushable.
2. Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc, California
Made with organic grapes, this wine has grassy aromas and refreshing grapefruit and kiwi flavors.
3. Les Alliés Grenache Rosé, France
Most often used to make red blends, here grenache plays a starring role with berry flavors and hints of spice on the nose—pour alongside the salad Niçoise.
4. Natural Origins Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina
This black fruit- and mineral-forward red is dry with medium acidity—perfect for cutting through the richness of the pulled pork.
5. Franzia Dark Red Blend, California
This rich and juicy red is packed with fruitiness and has a slightly peppery finish that dovetails nicely with savory, spicy ramen bowls.