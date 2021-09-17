I'm a Food Editor & These Are My Favorite Boxed Wines

Not just for college parties anymore, boxed wine has really stepped up its quality in recent years. Wine sold in this format is better for the environment—68% of its carbon footprint comes from packaging and transport, mainly because those filled 750mL bottles are heavy. Plus the bag inside the box deflates as you pour, which with the airtight valve keeps air from the wine, preserving the quality for much longer. Added bonus: Boxed wine takes up a lot less space when you're entertaining. Here are 5 to try.