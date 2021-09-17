This Magnetic Stove Shelf Is a Game-Changer If You Have Limited Kitchen Space
When you're cooking, the last thing you want to do is dig through cabinets trying to find the right spice bottle. Instead, having what you need, when you need it, is key to a smooth cooking process. And that's where the StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf comes in handy.
This magnetic shelf attaches directly to your stove providing sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils and cooking tools. Not only will it make it easy to access necessary ingredients, but it also allows you to stay organized, which is perfect for clean freaks like me. I got the magnetic shelf in stainless steel (it comes in four color options) and was thrilled at how easy it was to arrange my spice bottles.
The shelf is quick to assemble and there's no need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place the shelf on top of your stove and you're all set. The shelf is designed to fit both flat and slightly curved stoves and the magnets can be repositioned for a custom fit. Plus, the steel body can be removed and cleaned and is designed to withstand rust, stains and corrosion. The shelf comes in three sizes, so you can easily find the right fit for your kitchen.
I love how organized my kitchen is now, since the shelf helped me free up precious pantry and counter space. And I'm not the only fan of this shelf—the product has over 7,000, five-star reviews, including one happy reviewer who says, "This shelf is so simple yet so convenient for everyday cooking items and it looks very nice. It looks like it's a part of my stove. I love it."
Try the StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for yourself and your kitchen will be organized in no time. And if you're looking to streamline other parts of your kitchen, check out the best ways to organize your pantry, freezer and fridge.