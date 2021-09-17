This Magnetic Stove Shelf Is a Game-Changer If You Have Limited Kitchen Space

The shelf is quick to assemble and there's no need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place the shelf on top of your stove and you're all set. The shelf is designed to fit both flat and slightly curved stoves and the magnets can be repositioned for a custom fit. Plus, the steel body can be removed and cleaned and is designed to withstand rust, stains and corrosion. The shelf comes in three sizes, so you can easily find the right fit for your kitchen.