I'm a Dietitian & These Products Help Me Maximize Space in My Super Small Kitchen

If you have limited counter space or love wine and nice glassware (I'm with you), a bar cart is a great way to upgrade your space. Though it is a little more of an investment, it gives you a safe place to store bottles, glasses and other things that are too fragile for a shelf or cabinet. I like this Lex Bar Cart by Williston Forge because it has slots to hang wine bottles so you know they will stay in place and not get knocked over. The top level can double as a work space for making cocktails, prepping dinner ingredients or even holding snacks. Plus, the cart is an aesthetically pleasing addition to any room, even if you can't fit it in the kitchen. I even have a plant on mine, so the world is truly your oyster.