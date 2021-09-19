The Best Dish-Drying Racks, According to Our Test Kitchen

KitchenAid Full-Size Dish Rack

If you're looking for the best dish- drying rack on Amazon (and the best dish rack overall, according to our Test Kitchen), you need this model from KitchenAid. The dish rack features three main sections: a three-compartment utensil caddy, slots for dishes and prongs for holding mugs, glasses, etc. While this setup is fairly standard for most dish racks, the KitchenAid takes the features to the next level. The caddy features separate slots for utensils, which ensure that everything dries properly (because we've all dealt with spoons sticking together). Aside from utensils, you can also use the caddy to dry other items like spatulas or reusable straws as the caddy's slots are removable, so you can adjust what fits based on your needs. The dish rack is also large enough that plates fit easily into the rack while also having additional room on the sides for other items (which wasn't the case for other dish racks tested). Lastly, the KitchenAid dish rack also features grips on the base of the rack, so it remains stable. Plus, the drain tray can be repositioned for any direction you place the dish rack.

Buy it: Amazon, $65