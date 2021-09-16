This Serum Helped Smooth My Skin Texture and Erase Fine Lines in Under a Month

This serum is made for all skin types—normal, dry, combination or oily—and is "clean beauty" certified by the EWG, which means it's free of potentially harmful ingredients for you and the environment. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, nontoxic and free of parabens, PEG and synthetic fragrances. My favorite part of this serum is that it does all of the work for you while you sleep. You just rub a few pumps between your hands and onto your face (your skin should be clean and dry) and let it work its magic overnight. The serum has a mix of vegan lactic acid, which helps to gently exfoliate and smooth skin; clover, which can help fight the effects of pollution and blue light; and squalane, which locks in moisture without feeling heavy, greasy or sticky.