These 6 Tools Will Help You Level Up Your Spice Game
Spices are a super healthy way to give a flavor boost to any dish. But there are a few must-have products that will keep your spices fresh and flavorful for longer. We use these tools all the time in the Test Kitchen, and can attest: they're worth it.
A quick note on storage: While spices do lose potency over time, expect whole varieties to keep their flavor for up to 4 years, ground spices to last 2 to 4 years and dried herbs to stay fresh for 1 to 3 years. Guarding them from light and heat will help maintain freshness.
Here are 6 essential tools that our Test Kitchen swears by to help you level up your spice game.
1. Masala Dabba
This tin holds seven smaller containers for the spices you use most often. Keeping small amounts at arm's reach lets you store the rest in a cool, dark place to preserve freshness. You can customize the contents of Diaspora Co.'s gorgeous brass masala dabba with single-origin Indian spices—and it comes with a membership to a spice-focused cooking club.
2. Aozita Glass Spice Jars
It's tough to keep spices organized when you have a jumble of different-size containers. Transfer yours to these inexpensive matching glass jars— with nifty labels. They'll make your ginger and garlic powder more easily accessible, and your spice cabinet an oasis of organization.
3. Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray Insert
Prefer to stash your seasonings in a drawer? This 4-tiered rack will keep them from rolling around and holds up to 24 standard-size jars.
4. Cuisinart Spice & Nut Grinder
Could you use your regular bullet coffee grinder to blitz spices? Yes. But unless you're after a surprising morning sip, use this powerful gadget instead. We like that this model has an easy-to-clean removable bowl. This is one of the best spice grinders, according to our Test Kitchen.
5. Measuring Spice Spoons
Trying to use a regular set to measure spices can be an exercise in futility—the jars' necks are often too narrow to fit even a teaspoon. This clever version has long, slender spoons that are designed for the job. And they're stainless steel, which means they won't pick up any flavors.
6. Granite Mortar & Pestle
Hand-carved from solid granite, the coarse walls of this beast will crush your whole spices with minimal effort—and it makes quick work of herb sauces like pesto too.