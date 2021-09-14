These Are the 3 Tools One Professional Uses to Clean Her Bathroom in Under 10 Minutes

Getting out the vacuum is the first step that Lori, the woman behind @nowitsclean, takes when it comes to cleaning her tub. She uses a brush attachment to lightly sweep away the strands of hair that can end up on shower walls and the tub floor. "I detest fighting with wet hair," Lori wrote in her caption on Instagram, and honestly, we have to agree. She uses a Dyson V15 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is sold out from most retailers, but any high-powered Dyson vacuum with a brush attachment would do the trick. (We've also heard good things about this Dyson dupe for less than half the price of a Dyson stick vacuum.)