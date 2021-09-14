These Are the 3 Tools One Professional Uses to Clean Her Bathroom in Under 10 Minutes
We love scrolling through #CleanTok to get the best tips on how to streamline our cleaning routines—from which mop to buy to an unexpected way to get the fingerprints off of stainless steel appliances. But no matter what we're looking for, one cleaning pro always seems to show up at the top of our feeds: @NowItsClean.
The TikTok creator (who runs an equally helpful Instagram account) has amassed a huge following by sharing her strategies for cleaning every part of the home. Now she's sharing the three tools she swears by to cut down on cleaning time in the bathroom—and one of them is a little surprising.
Getting out the vacuum is the first step that Lori, the woman behind @nowitsclean, takes when it comes to cleaning her tub. She uses a brush attachment to lightly sweep away the strands of hair that can end up on shower walls and the tub floor. "I detest fighting with wet hair," Lori wrote in her caption on Instagram, and honestly, we have to agree. She uses a Dyson V15 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is sold out from most retailers, but any high-powered Dyson vacuum with a brush attachment would do the trick. (We've also heard good things about this Dyson dupe for less than half the price of a Dyson stick vacuum.)
Buy it: Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.98; amazon.com
Once the hair is all cleaned up, Lori gets out a flat mop from (yes!) the Dollar Tree. If your Dollar Tree doesn't carry a wide selection of cleaning tools, she also recommends this Extendable Tub & Tile Scrubber from OXO (buy it: $15, OXO). A lightweight scrubber with a long handle will take the pressure off of your hands and knees, since you can stand in one spot and scrub to your heart's content. To really get the job done, Lori uses Soft Scrub Bathroom Cleaner with Oxi (buy it: $4, Target) to get the grime off of her tub's surface.
Buy it: Extendable Tub & Tile Scrubber, $15; oxo.com
The last trick up Lori's sleeve is her handheld showerhead. "My detachable handheld shower head makes rinsing all areas of the bathtub super easy," she wrote on Instagram. "You can purchase one at a hardware store or online." Better Homes & Gardens has a step-by-step tutorial for replacing your showerhead on your own, and Target has a few affordable options, like this WaterPik Dual Showerhead (buy it: $40, Target) or this Moen 5-Function Handheld Showerhead (buy it: $30, Target).
If you love your showerhead as-is (or just don't feel like taking on a new project), Lori suggests picking up a good, industrial spray bottle that will really help you rinse all the soap down the drain. This Chapin 48-ounce Industrial Hand Sprayer (buy it: $26, Home Depot) seems like a winner—reviewers call out how sturdy it feels. "[A] well-made sprayer that seems like it will last a long time," one review reads.
With this arsenal of tools at your disposal, it makes sense that cleaning the bathroom could be just a minutes-long errand. Now it's time to whittle our cleaning playlist down to 10 minutes!