Williams Sonoma's Dolly Parton Advent Calendar Is Already Making Our Spirits Bright

It's safe to say that we're a little Dolly Parton-obsessed at EatingWell. While we love her music, we also admire the 75-year-old singer and entrepreneur's incredible work ethic. In the last year, she's helped fund research for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, worked tirelessly with her Imagination Library charity and even launched a fragrance line. And now she's taking on another project: a line of festive holiday goodies at Williams Sonoma.