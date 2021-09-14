Williams Sonoma's Dolly Parton Advent Calendar Is Already Making Our Spirits Bright
It's safe to say that we're a little Dolly Parton-obsessed at EatingWell. While we love her music, we also admire the 75-year-old singer and entrepreneur's incredible work ethic. In the last year, she's helped fund research for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, worked tirelessly with her Imagination Library charity and even launched a fragrance line. And now she's taking on another project: a line of festive holiday goodies at Williams Sonoma.
Our favorite item in the holiday collection at Williams Sonoma is definitely the Dolly Parton Advent calendar. Each day leading up to Christmas, you can open a window to reveal a different treat curated by Dolly herself. According to the product description, the treats include:
- Red Poles: Chewy strawberry gummy straws filled with sweet crème.
- Mini Butterflies: Colorful gummy butterflies in grape, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, cherry and green apple flavors.
- Starlight Mints: Classic peppermint hard candies with red-and-white swirls.
- Champagne Bubbles: Gumdrops covered in crunchy white nonpareils.
- Gold Stars: Creamy milk chocolate stars wrapped in shimmering gold foil.
- Red Foil Balls: Cherry hard candy balls wrapped in red foil.
- Sour Santas: Red-and-white sour cherry Santa gummies.
- Twist Wrapped Caramels: Gooey, chewy caramels in festive foil wrappers.
- Sugar Sanded Trees & Snowmen: Gummy trees and snowmen in wild cherry, green apple and strawberry-banana flavors, coated in crunchy sour snow.
Each Advent calendar retails for $39.99 and includes 24 individually-wrapped candies.
Can't get enough Dolly this holiday season? Well, you're in luck. She also created an adorable 26-piece cookie-baking set that includes eight cookie cutters in the shape of an angel, guitar, wreath, house, star, musical note, Christmas tree and butterfly; 12 icing bags; four decorating dips; a plastic coupler and a storage box. At just $29.95, this set would make a perfect gift for anyone who's obsessed with Dolly Parton.
To keep things feeling festive for the holiday season, Dolly also released aprons in metallic gold and red and green patchwork, an oven mitt and potholder set in metallic gold and red and green patchwork, a set of dinner party napkins, placemats and even a matching tree skirt. With these items in our carts, we'll definitely be having a holly Dolly Christmas!