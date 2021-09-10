6 Oat-Infused Beauty Products That Will Help Soothe Your Skin

Many ingredients in beauty products are mysterious (bakuchiol, anyone?), but seeing oatmeal on a label has a comforting familiarity. And it delivers much more than a comforting vibe to your skin-care routine. Oats contain phenolic compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties—helping to moisturize and soothe dry, itchy skin and even alleviate conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. And new research shows that oats' prebiotic qualities are good for your skin (as well as your gut), even when applied topically—strengthening skin barriers to improve hydration. (And yes, this is among over-the-counter products, not just those you might get from your derm.)