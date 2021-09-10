6 Oat-Infused Beauty Products That Will Help Soothe Your Skin
Many ingredients in beauty products are mysterious (bakuchiol, anyone?), but seeing oatmeal on a label has a comforting familiarity. And it delivers much more than a comforting vibe to your skin-care routine. Oats contain phenolic compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties—helping to moisturize and soothe dry, itchy skin and even alleviate conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. And new research shows that oats' prebiotic qualities are good for your skin (as well as your gut), even when applied topically—strengthening skin barriers to improve hydration. (And yes, this is among over-the-counter products, not just those you might get from your derm.)
"Oats' antioxidants also buffer against free radicals—little skin destroyers that come from the sun, pollution, even stress—binding to them so they don't have a chance to bind to your skin," explains skin-care expert and medical aesthetician Cassandra Bankson. Here, some of our favorite oat-fortified finds.
Best Oat Beauty Products
Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer
The vitamin-rich mix of gentle plant-based milks—oat milk key among them—makes this fragrance- and paraben-free everyday moisturizer a gem for sensitive skin. (Buy it: $38 at Sephora)
Carmex Comfort Care Lip Balm with Colloidal Oatmeal
Colloidal oatmeal (oat grain ground super fine) and cold-pressed cranberry seed oil soften and heal chapped lips. (Buy it: $3.99 at Walgrens)
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser
The hydrating colloidal oatmeal in this creamy facial cleanser joins forces with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to guard against moisture loss and aging. It leaves skin feeling fresh and soft, not tight. (Buy it: $29 at Sephora)
Pixi Milky Tonic
Toners are designed to refresh skin and infuse it with moisture—and this one is a favorite. Loaded with oat extract, as well as other soothing botanicals like jojoba seed oil and camellia leaf extract, it acts as a quenching, soothing pick-me-up for any time of the day. (Buy it: $15 at Target)
100% Pure Matcha Oat Milk Nourishing Mask
Colloidal oatmeal and coconut milk merge with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and organic green tea (which has powerful irritation-quelling antioxidant powers of its own) in this mix-it-yourself mask. (Buy it: $36 at 100% Pure)
Philip B. Nordic Wood Hair + Body Shampoo
This two-in-one winner washes your body and scalp with an energizing blend of extracts from oats, aloe, balsam fir and white pine—and will make your shower smell like a Norwegian spa. (Buy it: $45 at Dermstore)