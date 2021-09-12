The Best Roasting Pans, According to Our Test Kitchen

In addition to the material, you'll also want to consider the shape and size of your roasting pan. Most of the roasting pans on this list are rectangular, but a roasting pan can also be oval. Roasting pans also come in a variety of sizes, so you'll want to make sure you have one that can fit everything you're interested in cooking (for example, if you're cooking a 20-pound turkey, you'll want a larger roasting pan). Another thing to keep in mind is the rack (if the roasting pan comes with one). Some racks feature upright handles, which add to the overall height of the pan. While you shouldn't have any issue fitting the roasting pan and rack in a standard-sized oven, you may need to adjust the height of your oven racks so everything fits without hitting your oven's broiler (an issue that came up during our testing). It's best to test the fit before you preheat the oven as it's safer to move oven racks when they are cool.