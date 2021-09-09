Williams Sonoma Just Dropped All of Their Fall and Halloween Items—Here's What I'm Adding to My Shopping Cart
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
It's no secret that I'm obsessed with Halloween (case in point: last year I threw a Hocus Pocus-themed dinner party for my friends, complete with a "Black Flame Candle" cocktail and a "snackery Binx board"). When it comes to fall holidays, too much is never enough in my book. As soon as Labor Day weekend is over, I break out all of my fall decorations. And this year, I'm eyeing some new ones at Williams Sonoma. They just dropped all of their fall and Halloween items, and let's just say I know exactly where my next paycheck is going.
Best Fall and Halloween Items at Williams Sonoma
Mulling Spices
It's not fall unless I go into a Williams Sonoma store and drink some of their mulled apple cider. The spice mixture is made with cinnamon, orange rind, allspice and cloves, and smells and tastes like autumn in a cup. Instead of asking for three free refills in the store, this year I'm going to just buy the dang spice mixture and make it at home myself.
Silicone Halloween Spatulas
Do I have 87 silicone spatulas at home? Yes. Do I need these Halloween-themed ones? Also yes. These adorable little guys come in skeleton, candy corn and pumpkin designs to bring a little Halloween flair to your kitchen. Buy one medium, two minis or a set of all three.
Pumpkin Tapers and Fall Candles
These pumpkin candle holders are a sweet addition to your fall tablescape. Mix and match with these colored taper candles for a little funk.
Colored Wine Glasses
These amber-colored wine glasses are perfect for sitting and sipping on cool fall nights. They're completely shatter-resistant and shaped to bring out the best notes in your favorite red wine. Plus, they're nearly 50% off right now—score!
Heirloom Pumpkin Towels
Want to add some low-key autumnal decor to your kitchen? These heirloom pumpkin towels are the perfect touch. Plus, they're machine washable for easy cleaning.
Pumpkin Glass Mugs
I love glass mugs because you can see your beautiful latte or matcha. These pumpkin-shaped mugs are made of mouth-blown glass. The best part? Hot drinks stay cool to the touch on the outside, and cold ones won't sweat, so these glasses are just as functional as they are beautiful.
Pumpkin Cakelet Pan
I hate to bake, but this adorable cakelet pan could definitely convince me to whip up some easy pumpkin bread this fall. I also love that these cakelets are already pre-portioned, so it takes out all of the guesswork and cutting.
Pumpkin Punch Bowl
How perfect would this punch bowl be for holding a Halloween dinner party cocktail or a nonalcoholic punch for thirsty Trick or Treaters?! Since it's glass and shows the colors of the drink inside, opt for something beautiful like our Cranberry-Orange Punch or Plum & Cider Sangria.
Witch Finger Cookies
I mentioned that I hate to bake, and I have zero patience for decorating food, so I'm all about these fun premade witch finger cookies for Halloween! They would be so cute on a dessert board or as a sweet (and slightly scary) teacher gift.
Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker
Fall breakfasts have never been so adorable (or delicious). Whip up some homemade waffles, hash brown waffles or chaffles in this pumpkin-shaped waffle maker. Fair warning: even after pumpkin season ends, you probably won't want to put it away!
Sculptural Pumpkin Bowls and Tureen
Are you sensing that I'm a sucker for pumpkins yet?! This tureen and bowl set will be the star of your tablescape, and I already imagine serving up some butternut squash soup or chili in this stunning set.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.
