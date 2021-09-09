Williams Sonoma Just Dropped All of Their Fall and Halloween Items—Here's What I'm Adding to My Shopping Cart

It's no secret that I'm obsessed with Halloween (case in point: last year I threw a Hocus Pocus-themed dinner party for my friends, complete with a "Black Flame Candle" cocktail and a "snackery Binx board"). When it comes to fall holidays, too much is never enough in my book. As soon as Labor Day weekend is over, I break out all of my fall decorations. And this year, I'm eyeing some new ones at Williams Sonoma. They just dropped all of their fall and Halloween items, and let's just say I know exactly where my next paycheck is going.