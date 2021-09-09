It's Super Easy to Freeze Food with These Handy Containers—and I Can't Get Enough of Them

The Cup Cubes Freezer Tray is designed to hold pre-portioned amounts of sauces, broths, soups and more. Each cube can hold up to one cup of food, and the tray comes in two options: four cubes or six cubes. Within each cube, there are two sets of measurement markings, milliliters and cups, which I found to be super helpful when I was filling the tray with a jar of vodka sauce. The measurements allowed me to evenly distribute the sauce, so I knew the exact amount I had when I went to use the frozen sauce in a pasta dish.