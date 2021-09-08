This "Must-Have" Mandoline Has a Special Feature That Will Save Your Fingers
Whether you're making a late-summer cucumber salad, prepping a dish of potatoes au gratin or slicing red onion by the grill, a mandoline can be the perfect kitchen tool to streamline your chopping process. The tool takes some of the effort out of slicing by hand, so you end up with perfectly uniform slices without getting out your measuring tape. There's just one problem—you may end up slicing the tips of your fingers instead of the last of your tomato.
Of course, there are tips for staying safe while using your mandoline—Cooking Light suggests keeping your veggies, like zucchini, untrimmed, so you can toss out the last inch of unsliced vegetables and avoid getting your fingertips close to the blade. Others suggest picking up a pair of butcher gloves, like these NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves (buy it: $11.50, Amazon), so you can slice a little more fearlessly. But this Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer (buy it: from $44.95, Amazon) takes most of the typical mandoline safety concerns out of the equation.
The Dash mandoline has a stand that sets its blade on a tilt, like many mandolines—the difference is that this sturdy stand is partnered with a spring-loaded handle to control the blade and a plastic chute to hold your vegetables or fruit in place while you chop. Pushing down on the mandoline's handle forces the blade down, so you can slice your zucchini without getting your fingers anywhere near the blade itself.
Reviewers love the kitchen gadget, calling out how easy it is to use and clean up, since the mandoline comes with both a special brush for safely cleaning the blade and a bowl for catching your freshly sliced ingredients as they fall from the blade. "I have tried more than 10 mandolines over the years and most have eaten my fingers at some point," a reviewer wrote. "I'm now dealing with considerable arthritis in my hands and this tool is PERFECT because it doesn't eat my fingers AND it's easy to use…The clean up was similarly easy with a few brushes of the included tool to remove food bits, a quick rinse in soapy water and set on the drying rack."
Another review praised the sturdiness of the mandoline, including the suction cups that keep the slicer in one place on the counter. "I was a bit skeptical about the suction cups holding the slicer steady on the counter while in use, but it stayed steady the entire time I was slicing sweet potatoes," the review reads. "All in all I would highly recommend this product."
