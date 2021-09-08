This "Must-Have" Mandoline Has a Special Feature That Will Save Your Fingers

Reviewers love the kitchen gadget, calling out how easy it is to use and clean up, since the mandoline comes with both a special brush for safely cleaning the blade and a bowl for catching your freshly sliced ingredients as they fall from the blade. "I have tried more than 10 mandolines over the years and most have eaten my fingers at some point," a reviewer wrote. "I'm now dealing with considerable arthritis in my hands and this tool is PERFECT because it doesn't eat my fingers AND it's easy to use…The clean up was similarly easy with a few brushes of the included tool to remove food bits, a quick rinse in soapy water and set on the drying rack."