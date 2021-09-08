7 Products Our Editors Swear By for Decluttering and Organizing Their Kitchens

One awesome perk of being an editor at EatingWell is that I get to test out tons of new kitchen tools and gadgets, healthy snacks and more. But there's one downside: when you live in an average-sized home like me, it can be really tough to find a place for everything. Since a packed pantry and cluttered cabinets make it much harder to find what I need (and make me way less excited to cook), I've been trying to slowly organize my kitchen. I tapped my genius co-workers to find out their favorite decluttering solutions—here's what they said.