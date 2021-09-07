This Gorgeous Staub Dutch Oven Will Add a Little Fall Flair to Your Kitchen—and It's 50% Off Right Now
We love to break out our Dutch ovens when cooler weather sets in. From braised meats and veggies to slow-simmered soups, a Dutch oven can be the key to unlocking all kinds of cozy meals—and when Dutch ovens from Le Creuset and Staub look like cookware that could double as art, an enameled Dutch oven can also level up the look of your kitchen.
For those who love to bring some seasonal decoration into their kitchen or dining room, there's one Dutch oven option in particular that will liven up the stovetop or dining table. This Staub 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte (buy it: $229 for orange or $199 for white, Zwilling) is the perfect piece of fall decor that will last you from September to December. Available in rich burnt orange and classic white, the cocotte is the epitome of form and function. While the pot is adorable enough to be a nice serving dish or decoration, it is just as capable in the kitchen as Staub's other Dutch oven options.
A reviewer who has bought the Dutch oven in both colors praised its durability in a review, calling it both a "collector's piece" and a handy kitchen tool. "I use it all of the time for making jam, and I do that because it is so easy to clean after I am done," the reviewer wrote. "I have made bread pudding in [the Dutch oven], extra stuffing, corn pudding—the possibilities are many! My daughter leaves hers out year round, and it always looks stunning on her stove. I love the white with the brass knob. Whatever color you choose, you will be thrilled with this cocotte and all it can do, besides looking pretty."
In either color, the cocotte has a textured black interior that gives it a rustic, uncoated cast-iron look—but it's totally enameled, so there's no need to worry about seasoning the pot or washing it without soap. Plus, the Dutch oven can withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can feel safe braising meat, cooking casseroles and baking bread in your multi-talented Dutch oven.
The cocotte has racked up a bunch of 5-star reviews, with multiple reviewers mentioning how easy it is to bring the Dutch oven from the kitchen to the dining table, so you can serve straight from your pumpkin-shaped centerpiece. "[This cocotte] is so unique, there is nothing like it," one review reads. "I love to cook in this and use it as a serving piece, and when it is not being used for food, it sits out as a statement piece in my kitchen. It is a very well made, well thought out piece and totally worth the dollars."
Find the Staub Pumpkin Cocotte (and more heavy-duty Staub enameled cast-iron pots and pans) from Zwilling, and get ready to upgrade your fall tablescape.