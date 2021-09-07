This Gorgeous Staub Dutch Oven Will Add a Little Fall Flair to Your Kitchen—and It's 50% Off Right Now

A reviewer who has bought the Dutch oven in both colors praised its durability in a review, calling it both a "collector's piece" and a handy kitchen tool. "I use it all of the time for making jam, and I do that because it is so easy to clean after I am done," the reviewer wrote. "I have made bread pudding in [the Dutch oven], extra stuffing, corn pudding—the possibilities are many! My daughter leaves hers out year round, and it always looks stunning on her stove. I love the white with the brass knob. Whatever color you choose, you will be thrilled with this cocotte and all it can do, besides looking pretty."