These Are 10 Products Padma Lakshmi Can't Live Without

I grew up vegetarian, so I never learned how to prepare meat. I've been cooking it for many years now, but I'm still happy to have this handy book near me in the kitchen when cooking a roast or any big meat dish to make sure I'm doing everything correctly. When I first got it, I read it cover to cover—and I have gone back to it so many times. It's a great reference guide that takes the anxiety out of meat cookery.