The Best Meal-Prep Containers, According to Our Editors

Anchor Hocking Glass TrueSeal Rectangle Food Storage Containers with Blue Lids

Whether you're prepping energy balls, crispy roasted chickpeas or another healthy snack, you'll need a container to store the delicious goods. And when Penelope Wall, EatingWell's digital content director, makes a batch of granola bars, she uses these Anchor Hocking containers, which she says are "great for storage" (check out other make-ahead, big-batch snacks Wall makes for her kids). These rectangular glass containers are microwave-, oven-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. But the best feature of these containers is the compression lid, which expels the air so you don't have to worry about spoilage or spillage (if you're looking for other vacuum-tight seals, check out our guide for the best food vacuum sealers). Available in three different sizes, these containers will keep any premade snacks fresh whether you're munching on them tonight, tomorrow or next week.

Buy it: The Container Store, $9-17 depending on size