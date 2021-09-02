Ina Garten's Labor Day Menu Is So Simple—and a Little Surprising

This classic steel pit (buy it: $169, Home Depot) measures nearly three feet in diameter, so you can get the oversized look in your normal-sized backyard. Reviewers call out the pit's heavy, sturdy base and bowl, as well as how easy it is to assemble. Another pit that won't break the bank is this 36-Inch Hampton Bay Emberjack (buy it: $149, Home Depot), which has a deep bowl and sturdy grate that reviewers say makes the pit feel safe for guests. And for those looking for a portable option, this Heininger Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit (buy it: $137, Home Depot) is a smaller option that reviewers love for roasting marshmallows and warming up smaller outdoor spaces in the winter.