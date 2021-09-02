These 2 Eye Products Have Made My Bags and Dark Circles Nearly Disappear 

I recently turned 30, and I'm not sure if it's entering a new decade or the stress of living through a pandemic (or maybe a bit of both), but I feel like my skin has literally aged overnight. While I'm lucky to be blessed with relatively good skin genes (thanks, mom and dad), the dark circles and bags under my eyes are pretty brutal. I love skincare and my bathroom cabinet is full of lotions and potions, but I thought I was still too young to use eye cream. Turns out, that's not at all the case (and now I use two!).