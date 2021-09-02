I Tried Blue Apron's New Menu That Was Created by a Former White House Chef—Here's What I Thought

Out of the three dishes I made, my personal favorite was the Apple Cider-Honey Pork Chops with roasted shishito and mushroom farrotto (or risotto made with farro). Not only did it taste incredible, cooking this meal made me feel like a *real* chef and helped me gain a better understanding of flavor construction. Combining things like shishito peppers and sweet mascarpone cheese had never really occurred to me, but the end result was so delicious that I made a mental note to try other unexpected flavor combinations in future recipes. I've never made anything with farro before, but the instructions gave specific time guidelines to keep me from accidentally under or overcooking it. And while this dish took the longest to prepare (I spent around an hour prepping the ingredients and cooking), I enjoyed not having to rush through each of the steps in order to keep everything on schedule.