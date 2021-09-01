This Collapsible Water Bottle Is Perfect For on-the-Go

We all have probably heard the perks of staying hydrated, and the downsides of not getting enough to drink. One easy way to boost your water intake is by carrying a reusable water bottle with you throughout the day (check out our list of the best water bottles to try). However, that isn't always the most convenient thing to do. When you are on the go, keeping a large, heavy water bottle in arms reach might not even be an option. Luckily, one company has come up with a space-saving solution. Enter: the que Collapsible Bottle.