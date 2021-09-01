This Collapsible Water Bottle Is Perfect For on-the-Go
We all have probably heard the perks of staying hydrated, and the downsides of not getting enough to drink. One easy way to boost your water intake is by carrying a reusable water bottle with you throughout the day (check out our list of the best water bottles to try). However, that isn't always the most convenient thing to do. When you are on the go, keeping a large, heavy water bottle in arms reach might not even be an option. Luckily, one company has come up with a space-saving solution. Enter: the que Collapsible Bottle.
When you want to fill the bottle, simply remove the top and expand it to fill it with water. Once you are finished sipping, remove the lid and collapse it back down. When collapsed, the bottle is under four inches tall, so it can easily accompany you everywhere, from the airport to the hiking trail. It comes in 18 eye-catching colors and two sizes, 12 ounces or 20 ounces. The bottle is also BPA-free and dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze after you use it.
Let this stylish reusable bottle help you meet your hydration needs no matter what your day holds (learn how much water you should drink, by the numbers). Whether you are traveling or on an outdoor adventure (or just trying to save space in your bag), the que Collapsible Bottle is a helpful, budget-friendly way to stay hydrated with ease.