Here's How Tia Mowry Balances Eating Healthy with Her Busy Schedule
The Family Reunion actress and cookbook author of The Quick Fix Kitchen is passionate about creating delicious meals for her family and loved ones. Something you may not know about the busy mom is that she deals with lactose sensitivity. Discovering this was a challenge since she loves cooking with dairy, drinking milk and baking treats. I spoke with Mowry to find out how she balances it all while navigating her lactose sensitivity in the kitchen and—of course—her favorite go-to meal for busy weeknights.
How did you discover that you have lactose sensitivity?
Growing up I started to realize that some of my favorite foods like ice cream and milk were causing me discomfort. When I was a little older, someone recommended Lactaid Milk and I tell you, it changed everything! I could finally enjoy my favorite treats, like milk and cookies, without the discomfort, because it's 100% real milk, just without the lactose.
What does a snapshot of your daily health & wellness routine look like?
Health & wellness are so important in your day-to-day routine! I always start my days with supplements. Eating well and exercising are also part of my everyday routine. I try to get in an hour of activity every day. Currently, I've been working hard on sticking to a low-carb diet of protein and veggies! Getting enough sleep is also important, but tough with a 3-year-old. Sometimes I try and sneak in a nap during quiet time. Lastly, mental health is something I focus on. I love journaling, taking time to focus on myself and what I want to accomplish in the future.
What is a summer recipe that you enjoy making that your whole family loves?
I love cooking for my family, especially in the summertime. My go-to would have to be a sheet-pan dinner. I absolutely love sheet-pan meals. They are easy and fresh. You just throw a bunch of things in and you're good to go. Banana bread is also one of my kids' favorites.
What are your current & upcoming projects?
I have so many projects coming up that I can't wait to share with you! My second cookbook will be out September 28th. I've spent over a year putting these recipes together, so I can't wait for you all to test them out at home.
How do you balance it all as a working mother?
The most important job I have is being a mother. My children will always come first. They are everything. The pandemic has almost been a blessing in disguise because it has allowed me to work from home a lot more. In between Zoom calls, I'm playing with dinosaurs, and helping with math homework. My kids are my world.
How has being lactose sensitive changed your cooking routine?
I love cooking with milk–there is no substitute for the creaminess, flavor, and texture of real milk. But when I discovered I was sensitive to dairy, sometimes I had to miss out on my favorite dishes due to the discomfort it caused me. I was so happy to discover Lactaid Milk. Not only can I now enjoy my favorite recipes, but also I can show others that there are ways to enjoy creamy delicacies and classic recipes without having to suffer. LACTAID is 100% real milk, just without the lactose so I can use it in all my favorite dishes when entertaining. This allows my whole family to enjoy the delicious taste of meals made with real milk, minus the stomach discomfort.
It inspired us here at EatingWell that Mowry has found time in her busy schedule to prioritize her physical and mental well-being. We can all take a page out of her book when it comes to making sure we're exercising regularly and getting enough sleep. Showing up for yourself is the best way to make sure you're able to show up for loved ones and Mowry is a great example of this.