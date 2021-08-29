The Best Food Storage Containers, According to Our Editors and Test Kitchen Experts

Ball Jars

For Malcoun, it's easy to store soups, sauces, broth and more with the help of Ball jars. These round glass jars come in a range of sizes, including 8 ounces, 16 ounces and 32 ounces, all of which Malcoun uses in her fridge and freezer (the jars can also be utilized for canning and preserving foods). In particular, Malcoun uses the 8-ounce and 16-ounce jars, she says, "when I want to be able to thaw in smaller quantities," especially when she freezes recipes like Classic Basil Pesto. Pro tip: Malcoun says if you're freezing a thick liquid, put a piece of plastic wrap under the lid before screwing it on to help prevent freezer burn. In addition to holding liquids, Malcoun also uses these jars to hold snacks for her daughter's lunchbox. With these dishwasher-safe jars at your disposal, it'll be a breeze to store any liquids. One safety note: If you are planning to use glass jars in the freezer, be sure to buy ones that are labeled freezer-safe, like the ones we've highlighted here. Most freezer-safe jars will also have a fill line—be sure not to overfill the jars since liquids expand when they freeze and can cause glass containers to break.

Buy them: Target, $8 for a 12-pack of 8-ounce jars, $9 for a 12-pack of 16-ounce jars and $12 for a 12-pack of 32-ounce jars