Our Editors Love This Budget-Friendly Cast-Iron Dutch Oven—and It's 39% off on Amazon

After consulting friends, family and lots of Facebook groups, I finally landed on the perfect Dutch oven for me. My Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven (buy it: on sale for $70, was $119; Amazon) is basically my go-to sidekick in the kitchen. It's just as beautiful as some similar French-made cookware, so I can proudly display it on my stove. If you're the type to keep your cookware out of sight, have no fear—this Dutch oven comes with a set of rubber brackets to keep your pot and lid from knocking against each other while tucked away.