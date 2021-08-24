Here's What to Shop from the Williams Sonoma Summer Sale—Including Le Creuset Dutch Ovens
Kitchenware lovers, rejoice! Williams Sonoma is back with its first big sale since the Fourth of July, and there are all kinds of kitchen items you can score at up to 75% off.
Some of the best buys are on cast-iron cookware, especially the enameled Dutch ovens, pots and pans from brands like Le Creuset and Staub. If you're looking to scoop up a gift for a friend or family member who thrives in the kitchen, you'll be psyched for deals on the Le Creuset Signature 6-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven (was $380, now $250; Williams Sonoma), which is available in four colors. The Staub Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven (was $325, now $200; Williams Sonoma) is also on sale in seven colors. This 5-quart Dutch oven is technically smaller than the Le Creuset version, but it adds a bit of height for folks who love making layered casseroles or braising meat in their cast iron.
Cast-iron grill pans are also on sale for a limited time. The Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Skinny Grill (was $185, now $80; Williams Sonoma) is more than 50% off in matte French grey, and reviewers say the pan is "pure perfection" that "cleans easily." For those looking for a single-burner option, the Staub 10-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Pure Grill (was $229, now $100; Williams Sonoma) is also over half off right now.
For those not in the market for brand-new cookware, there are a couple steals on quirkier kitchen gadgets. This Nordic Ware Strawberry Bitelet Plaque (was $40, now $15; Williams Sonoma) is perfect for bakers looking to shake up their routine on a budget. Plus, a TikTok-famous low-effort ice cream maker is also on sale. The Zoku Ice Cream Maker (was $50, now $25; Williams Sonoma) sits in the freezer until you're ready to use it. Simply add refrigerated ingredients (like the Chocolate Oat Milk Soft Serve mix that comes with this deal) to the bowl and stir with the included spoon. The Zoku promises delicious ice cream in just 10 minutes.No matter what you're in the market for, there's definitely a deal worth shopping from this sale. Just be sure to check out the best deals while supplies last.