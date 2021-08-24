The Best Hats to Protect You from The Sun to Prevent Premature Aging

"The Lanzom Big Bowknot Straw Hat contains UPF 50 , and its large brim will cover your neck, face, and ears. Its lightweight material will also keep you cool from the hot sun," Dr. Gonzalez says. It comes in 39(!) colors and designs, including ones with cute sayings like "do not disturb" and "out of office." Made with natural paper straw and easily foldable for travel purposes and beach days, this sun hat also features a windproof belt to keep it firmly in place on breezy days. One five-star reviewer says, "After I bought this hat, I almost wear it everywhere; to the beach, garden, parks, etc. It can be folded into one-third of its volume. But when you wear it, the edge is pretty strong around you, so it will give you enough protection from the sun."