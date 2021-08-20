For De Laurentiis, drinking organic wine isn't just a casual preference. It's basically a must. "Grapes can be one of the most toxic ingredients next to coffee beans, and fortunately, organic wine doesn't use synthetic fertilizers and other toxins in their wine-making process," De Laurentiis told EatingWell. "I'm allergic to many of those toxins as well, so when I do enjoy a glass, I try to make sure it is as clean as possible."