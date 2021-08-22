The Best Immersion Blenders, According to Our Test Kitchen
An immersion blender, also known as a hand blender, might seem like an extra appliance to buy (especially if you already have a blender). But once you use one—for recipes from silky soups like Carrot Soup to creamy smoothies like Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie—you'll quickly see why it's a kitchen must-have. An immersion blender is a sleek, functional tool that allows you to blend directly in cooking vessels like soup pots. So if you're wondering, "What is the best immersion blender?" we've pulled together this list of the best immersion blenders to make shopping easy. (Or, if you're looking for a more traditional option, check out our guide for the best blenders.)
Types of Immersion Blenders
There are two main types of immersion blenders: cordless blenders and blenders with a cord. While a cordless blender allows for more mobility around the kitchen, both types of blenders operate in the same fashion. An immersion blender consists of the motor, either battery-operated or plug-in, and a removable blending arm (the blending arm may also be referred to as the shaft or wand). To use, simply insert the blending arm into the container or cooking vessel and blend away.
Some immersion blenders may also come with additional pieces like a cup and lid for easy blending and storing. An immersion blender might also come with different attachments like a whisk or chopping bowl, which get fastened to the motor in place of the blending arm. Depending on your needs, an immersion blender can range from a basic tool to a multipurpose appliance.
Best Immersion Blenders
This is our list for the best handheld immersion blenders. Each blender was tested twice: first, with tomatoes to make gazpacho and second, with cooked potatoes and hot water to make soup. In both cases, we were looking for a blender that produced a smooth, lump-free mixture, without overheating or making a lot of noise. We also noted how easy and comfortable each blender was to use, among other criteria.
- Best Overall Immersion Blender: Vitamix
- Best Cordless Immersion Blender: KitchenAid
- Best Budget-Friendly Immersion Blender: Cuisinart
- Best Multipurpose Immersion Blender: Hamilton Beach
Read on for what makes these hand blenders the best, as well as the ones that deserve an honorable mention.
Best Overall Immersion Blender
Vitamix Immersion Blender
If you're frequently making soups, sauces or other dishes where blending is key, the Vitamix is the best immersion hand blender for multiple reasons. First, the Vitamix blender features five different speeds, so you have more options when it comes to blending power (this is compared to the other blenders in this guide, which feature two speeds). With a wider range of speeds, it also allows for more nuanced blending as you can easily adjust depending on the desired viscosity of the ingredients. Second, the Vitamix immersion blender was the most comfortable option to hold during testing. Plus, the motor is quiet and features a 5-foot-long cord, so you're not confined to one spot. The Vitamix blender arm was also easy to attach and remove from the motor (which wasn't the case with all of the blenders tested). With all of these handy features, the Vitamix immersion blender is well worth the high price tag as the best immersion blender.
Buy it: Vitamix, $150
Best Cordless Immersion Blender
KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender
For the best cordless immersion blender, you'll want the KitchenAid hand blender. Thanks to its rechargeable battery, you can move anywhere around the kitchen with ease and freedom. This sleek appliance includes a blending cup and lid, so you can mix up a soup in advance and store it until you're ready to eat, all in the same container. The KitchenAid blender had one of the easiest blending arms to attach and detach, plus the arm is dishwasher-safe (as are the cup and lid). While the immersion blender features a variable speed button, which allows you to adjust the intensity of the motor, we didn't see a discernible difference in speed or power when operating. However, it wasn't an issue as both soups were blended to a nice consistency and didn't splatter. So, if you're looking for a cordless blender, the KitchenAid is an excellent choice. Oh, and it comes in multiple colors, so you'll have a bright and functional appliance all in one.
Buy it: Bed Bath & Beyond, $100
Best Budget-Friendly Immersion Blender
Cuisinart Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender
If you're looking for an affordable and sleek appliance, the Cuisinart hand blender is the perfect option. With two different speeds, the Cuisinart blender did a strong job throughout our testing. The tomatoes and potatoes were easily blended and produced a good consistency without any large pieces left behind. The Cuisinart immersion blender includes a measuring cup and features a dishwasher-safe blending arm. One standout feature of the blender is its two-button system, which features a lock button that must be pressed before the power button can function. This extra step is great for safety purposes, as the blender won't run otherwise. This budget-friendly hand blender is a solid option for any home cook who wants a little extra power in the kitchen.
Buy it: Bed Bath & Beyond, $50
KitchenAid 2 Speed Contour Hand Blender
We're big fans of KitchenAid's cordless blender (see above), and their immersion blender with a cord is another stylish and functional option. The KitchenAid handheld blender features two different speeds, which are easy to switch between while blending. And speaking of blending, the KitchenAid was one of the quietest blenders tested, so you won't have to deal with any excessive noise. Plus, the blender comes with a blending cup and lid, both of which are dishwasher-safe. While the blending arm was a little tricky to remove from the motor, it is also dishwasher-safe for a quick and easy cleanup. This affordable blender comes in 11 color options, so you'll have no issue finding one to match your style.
Buy it: Walmart, $50
Best Multipurpose Immersion Blender
Hamilton Beach 2 Speed Hand Blender with Whisk and Chopping Bowl
If you're looking for an immersion blender that can do it all, the Hamilton Beach is the perfect choice. With three different attachments for blending, whisking and chopping, the Hamilton Beach performed beautifully across all of our tests. (Editor's note: Due to the other attachments, the Hamilton Beach went through two additional tests, which included making whipped cream and chopping tomatoes.) Although the blender only features two speeds, the intensity of the speeds is more than sufficient for blending any soup. In addition to the strong blending capabilities, the blending arm is easy to attach and remove from the motor, as are the other two attachments (which are all dishwasher-safe). With so many additional features, the Hamilton Beach is an easy way to get multiple kitchen tools in one affordable package.
Buy it: Target, $33