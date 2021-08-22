The Best Immersion Blenders, According to Our Test Kitchen

Vitamix Immersion Blender

If you're frequently making soups, sauces or other dishes where blending is key, the Vitamix is the best immersion hand blender for multiple reasons. First, the Vitamix blender features five different speeds, so you have more options when it comes to blending power (this is compared to the other blenders in this guide, which feature two speeds). With a wider range of speeds, it also allows for more nuanced blending as you can easily adjust depending on the desired viscosity of the ingredients. Second, the Vitamix immersion blender was the most comfortable option to hold during testing. Plus, the motor is quiet and features a 5-foot-long cord, so you're not confined to one spot. The Vitamix blender arm was also easy to attach and remove from the motor (which wasn't the case with all of the blenders tested). With all of these handy features, the Vitamix immersion blender is well worth the high price tag as the best immersion blender.

Buy it: Vitamix, $150