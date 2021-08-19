These Ceramic Jars Will Help Your Garlic Last Longer—and Add a Rustic Touch to Your Kitchen

The experts in our Test Kitchen say the best way to store garlic is to keep it in a cool, dark and dry environment. That could be your kitchen cabinet or pantry, or maybe out on the counter in a corner. But with garlic's papery skin being the way it is, storing garlic loose in your kitchen is often a recipe for getting pieces of garlic confetti all over the counter. Luckily, Food52 has a solution to the problem: cute, airflow-promoting ceramic jars that promise to keep your garlic cool, dry and fresh for as long as possible.