This TikTok-Beloved Mop and Bucket Set Makes Cleaning Your Floors "Easier Than Ever"
There's something soothing about watching a TikTok cleaning tutorial. Whether it's a color-coded kitchen sink deep clean or a series of truly inspired organizational tips, I always learn something new (and get a quick hit of serotonin).
There are quite a few TikTok hacks that frequently pop up in my algorithm, like influencers wiping down their walls with Fabuloso All-Purpose Cleaner (buy it: from $3, Target) or folks using their Cascade Dishwasher Detergent pods (buy it: from $5, Target) to mop their floors. But more than either of those trends combined, the item that shows up most often in my feed is a mop and bucket system that takes all the work out of rinsing and wringing your mop: the O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket (buy it: $31, Target).
To buy: O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket, $31; target.com
It's obvious why the O-Cedar mop is so popular with TikTok users obsessed with cleaning every nook and cranny of their house. Its triangular head makes cleaning tight corners a little easier, and reviewers say it's the best floor cleaning solution they've ever tried—plus, it's pretty helpful when it comes to cleaning other parts of the house as well. "I literally have never written a review on anything before, but I love this mop," one verified review reads. "It leaves my floors soooo clean and it's so easy to get into corners and up on trim and everything. I even use it on the painted part of my patio doors."
TikTok users agree that the mop and bucket system is multi-talented. The bucket's built-in wringer means you can control how much water is left in the mop with the simple foot pedal tool, so you can get the mop head exactly as wet (or dry!) as it needs to be to clean bathrooms, baseboards and even your walls.
Reviewers write that the bucket keeps them from having to stoop down and wring out the mop themselves, and even the foot pedal only needs the lightest touch. "Just press a few times and keep the speed up by pressing again now and then and the mop is rung out perfectly," a reviewer says. "The angles on the head are also perfect unless you had a terrible contractor!"
Users also suggest picking up an extra mop head while you're at it (buy it: $8, Target), so you always have a clean mop handy when a mess gets out of hand. (Bonus: the mop heads are machine washer-safe, so the post-cleaning cleanup is a breeze.) Find the O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket from Target—or try out a different TikTok cleaning hack that you may already have the supplies for at home.