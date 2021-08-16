The Original Book on Earth-Friendly Eating Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

The thesis was as simple as it was powerful. Meat production was wasteful—in 1969, it took 7 pounds of grain and soybeans to produce 1 pound of meat—and was a key driver of food scarcity, because so many of our resources were going toward crops we don't eat. But the book, unlike so many alarmist environmental treatises, did more than diagnose the problem. It offered a solution: Swap out meat for fruits, vegetables and legumes and you can change the world. Diet for a Small Planet even came with easy recipes like "Roman" rice and beans (flavored with parsley, oregano and Parmesan cheese) and Walnut Cheddar Loaf. "Overnight," Lappé recalls, "I became the Julia Child of the soybean circuit."