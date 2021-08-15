The Best Nonstick Frying Pans, According to Our Test Kitchen

Abbio Small Nonstick Skillet

An 8-inch pan is the perfect size for searing fish, sautéing veggies and more, and we think the Abbio fry pan is one of the best for a few reasons (for our top 8-inch skillet, see above for the best overall). First, the pan conducts heat strongly and quickly, which allowed us to get a gorgeous, even sear and color on the salmon. Next, the pan's handle stays cool and is ergonomic so it's comfortable to grip and hold when you're moving around. And you can move the pan easily from the stove or oven to the table thanks to the silicone hot pad that comes with every skillet. If these features weren't enough, the pan is also dishwasher-safe for a fast cleanup. (And if you're looking for another size, learn why we love the Abbio large nonstick skillet).

Buy it: Abbio, $80