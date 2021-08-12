3 Things I Keep in My Bedroom for a Better Night's Sleep

I love this air purifier for a few big reasons. First, I'm allergic to pretty much everything (nature, dust, dog dander, you name it), which can be challenging when everything is in bloom and you own a very fluffy dog. I used to wake up with a stuffy nose every morning, but this air purifier has made my allergies so much more manageable. I also love it because it comes with an "eco mode" that uses a lower fan speed (so it's very quiet) and dimmer lights, which are ideal for when you want to sleep.