Mrs. Meyer's Is Dropping Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Cleaning Products to Help Your Home Smell Like Fall
There are a few different ways to know that autumn is on the horizon—the leaves changing color, kids going back to school and the passage of Labor Day are all pretty good clues. But the best way to pinpoint the beginning and end of the fall season is to keep your eye on humanity's most dependable trend: pumpkin spice everything.
Starbucks has already launched some of their at-home spiced coffee solutions this year, and the makers of Cup Noodles have announced a pumpkin spice flavor coming soon to shelves near you. And while sometimes pumpkin spice offerings tend to go too far in my opinion (for example, pumpkin spice SPAM—why?!) Mrs. Meyer's brings something to the table that I can't wait to try.
The brand just released their new fall scents, including spiced pumpkin dish soap ($4, Grove Collaborative), hand soap ($4, Grove Collaborative) and 25-hour burn candles ($7.50, Grove Collaborative). The spiced pumpkin products are available exclusively from Grove Collaborative, and you can also find other autumnal scents like apple cider, acorn spice and mum on the site. Grove says the apple cider scent is like a "sunny orchard afternoon"—sounds pretty dreamy—while the acorn spice variety mixes that classic fall spice smell with something richly nutty and comforting.
Also exclusive to Grove is a new pear tree scent, which is said to mix the scents of crisp pear and dewy leaves for a fresher take on a fall fragrance. The mum variety also offers a cleaner, floral scent (with a few herbs thrown in for spice) for those who want something new from their seasonal soaps and cleaners.
The acorn spice, mum, pear tree and apple cider scents are all available in a Fall Carryall Bundle, which includes a 12.5-ounce bottle of hand soap, a 16-ounce bottle of dish soap, a 16-ounce bottle of multi-surface cleaner, a bottle of room freshener, a cute caddy for toting and storing the cleaners and a set of two microfiber cloths ($42, Grove Collaborative). But the best deal of all may be Grove's Fall Cleaning Classics Set, which includes hand soap, dish soap, multi-surface cleaner, a soy candle and an adorable kitchen towel ($33, Grove Collaborative).
Every Mrs. Meyer's product is cruelty-free and crafted with plant-based ingredients and essential oils, making for a product that reviewers say is tough on grime and stains, but gentle on skin. "My family and I love this hand soap," one review reads. "My youngest son and I have sensitive skin and we don't break out at all."
Another reviewer notes that Mrs. Meyer's multi-surface cleaner "will become a must" in your house if it isn't already—that reviewer also "highly recommends" any and all of the fall scents.
You can shop all Mrs. Meyer's, including bathing, cleaning and laundry products, in all kinds of scents from Grove Collaborative now.