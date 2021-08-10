Reviewers Say This Is "the Perfect Bowl" for Packing Lunch—Here's Why You Need It

Whether you're headed back to the office or back to school, you might be out of practice when it comes to packing lunch. Rather than being able to open the fridge at mealtime and deciding what to eat then and there, lunch will require a little more forethought. Luckily, we have plenty of healthy lunch ideas to keep you satisfied, but you'll also need something to pack your meal in, and that's where the Porter Bowl comes in handy.