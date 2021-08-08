The Best Spice Grinders, According to Our Test Kitchen

Cuisinart Spice & Nut Grinder

The Cuisinart spice and nut grinder tops our list as one of the best electric spice grinders for a number of reasons. First, it had one of the best results as the pepper was very finely ground (because no one wants to bite into a chunk of peppercorn). Plus, this spice grinder is also really straightforward to use: just load up to ½ cup of the ingredient, push down on the lid to grind and you're all set. And if you don't plan on using your newly ground spices right away, the Cuisinart includes an airtight lid to keep your spices fresh. But our favorite feature of the Cuisinart grinder is the retractable cord. The retractable cord makes it easy to store this electric grinder without any hassle. And as easy as storage is, it's also stress-free to clean as the grinder bowl and lid are dishwasher-safe.

Buy it: Williams Sonoma, $40