These Mini Soap Sheets Will Ensure You're Never Without Soap Again

So I was excited when I came across these handy, portable soap sheets that make cleaning my hands a breeze. Each dispenser comes with 200 sheets, and a pack of 10 costs $9.99. They are a mini portable size so you can carry one around anywhere, and since they're not liquid, they're TSA compliant. The thin sheets require very little water, which is nice if you only have a bottle of water on hand. They dissolve quickly and foam nicely so you can thoroughly lather your hands. Give your hands another rinse after you're done scrubbing and you're good to go!