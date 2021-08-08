I'm a Dietitian and This Is My Go-to Meal Planner

Instead of planning out every single meal of every single day, I usually plan out four to five evening meals per week and write "leftovers" in the space for lunch the following day. I also will leave a few days a week wide open for takeout or spontaneity. For my morning meal, I take stock of what I have then will write a sample breakfast I could make in my planner. This is great inspiration for days when I don't feel like thinking on the spot. Not planning out every meal prevents me from getting to the end of the week with unused groceries that would become wasted food (which saves me money, too). Not to mention, the planner is only $15 and has 52 pages—that's a year of meal planning at just $0.29 per week!