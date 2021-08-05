This Spray Helps Me Get Rid of Lingering Kitchen Odors in Seconds

I love the open layout of my house. My kitchen and living room are connected, which makes it easy for me to watch TV or chat with my husband while I'm making dinner. Even though my kitchen is a little small and outdated (looking at you, 1970s cabinets), I love that it's the center of our home and I can still be part of the action when we have guests over. The only downside? When I cook something, everyone can smell it for hours. Sometimes that's a great thing (like when I bake chocolate chip cookies), but other times those scents can linger in an unpleasant way (looking at you, steak cooked in a cast-iron skillet).