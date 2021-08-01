The Best Sharpening Stones, According to Our Test Kitchen

Shun 300/1,000-Grit Combination Whetstone

We ranked Shun's chef's knife as the best overall in our guide to the best chef's knives, and their sharpening stone takes the top spot too (even better, you can use them together!). With a dual-sided grit of 300 and 1,000, the water stone is perfect for working out rough edges and honing duller blades. The sharpening stone needs to be pre-soaked, but once it's ready, it's a breeze to use. With a rubber base for stability, this sharpening stone is a great choice for dull knives. Plus, to clean the stone, all you need to do is run it under water and let it air-dry. If you're looking for a higher grit level or want to fine tune a blade, Shun also makes a stone with a dual-sided grit of 1,000 and 6,000, which performed just as well in our test.

Buy the 300/1,000: Williams Sonoma, $80

Buy the 1,000/6,000: Amazon, $80