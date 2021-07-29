If You're a Hot Sleeper Like Me, You Need These Cooling Bamboo Sheets 

As soon as they came in, I was amazed by how silky and soft they felt. They felt so different from the sheets I'd been using (in a good way!). That's probably because Cozy Earth's sheets are made from a 100% hypoallergenic viscose from bamboo fabric, which is incredibly breathable and luxurious-feeling. After trying them out, I can confirm that I slept like a baby and stayed much cooler than when I slept with my other sheets. For what it's worth, my dog also stayed cuddled with me in the bed the entire night, which is truly saying something since he has long hair and typically needs to cool off on our hardwood floor.