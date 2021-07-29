If You're a Hot Sleeper Like Me, You Need These Cooling Bamboo Sheets
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
I'm an extremely hot sleeper. While this is an excellent perk for my cool-natured husband during the winter (since I act as his personal heating blanket), it's an absolute nightmare for me—especially in the summer. I live in Alabama where the average summer temperature falls somewhere between a balmy 90 degrees and the 7th ring of hell, so cranking the A/C isn't always enough to keep me cool at night.
I've tried sleeping without a duvet or comforter, but I like the cozy feeling of snuggling up at night (minus, you know, the actual warmth). But after enduring another blistering July in the south, I was ready to try just about anything, so I looked into Cozy Earth's cooling bamboo sheets. The company touts them as "the world's softest sheets" and says they can help you "sleep with at least 50% less humidity and enjoy temperatures that are two to three degrees cooler." Plus, they have over 2100, 5-star reviews from customers. Needless to say, I was intrigued so I ordered a set.
As soon as they came in, I was amazed by how silky and soft they felt. They felt so different from the sheets I'd been using (in a good way!). That's probably because Cozy Earth's sheets are made from a 100% hypoallergenic viscose from bamboo fabric, which is incredibly breathable and luxurious-feeling. After trying them out, I can confirm that I slept like a baby and stayed much cooler than when I slept with my other sheets. For what it's worth, my dog also stayed cuddled with me in the bed the entire night, which is truly saying something since he has long hair and typically needs to cool off on our hardwood floor.
Each sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases and comes in a white color that reminds me of a perfectly crisp hotel bed. While the sheet sets are a little pricey (full price $369 for a queen set), I can confirm that they're worth every penny. Plus, right now they're on sale for $295.20—that's almost $100 in savings! If you're a hot sleeper like me, you absolutely need these cooling bamboo sheets. You can thank me when you get a full night of sleep without any night sweats or tossing and turning.
