This Yard Game Is the Ultimate Backyard Barbecue Upgrade

Get ready for some friendly competition.
Leah Goggins
July 28, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Getting outside is chock-full of benefits, from reducing common cravings to upping your happiness level. That means hitting the park for a picnic or hanging out in your backyard can add a healthful boost to your day (and help keep you and your friends safe during the pandemic). Once you've got the great outdoors all around you (and a belly full of whatever delicious summer meal you're sharing), there's only one thing left to add to the equation: a yard game.

A fun game is the perfect way to keep the party going, and one of the very best options out there might remind you of a favorite childhood pastime. This Wooden Outdoor Tumbling Timbers toy (buy it: $50, Food52) is well worth the couple of minutes you'll spend setting it up for each game. Basically a life-sized riff on Jenga, the game works with any number of people and is super low-pressure.

The medium-sized tower stacks up to 2 feet tall, and it gets even higher once you start pulling wooden blocks and piling them back on top. The tower even comes with a carrying case, so you can tote the game down to the park or a neighborhood get-together without a hitch. 

My yard game-obsessed family owns a version of the timber toy that keeps us on the edge of our seats every time we play. The game even managed to overtake cornhole (buy it: $294, Food52) as our most played game of the day, which is no small feat!

Yard Games manufactures the giant Jenga-style game, plus others that honestly seem like the perfect fit for your next outing. There's this compact ring-toss that seems perfect for a day on the beach (buy it: $40, Food52), or this simple-but-cute Swedish block game that will definitely spark some friendly competition (buy it: $149, Food52).

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com