This Yard Game Is the Ultimate Backyard Barbecue Upgrade

Getting outside is chock-full of benefits, from reducing common cravings to upping your happiness level. That means hitting the park for a picnic or hanging out in your backyard can add a healthful boost to your day (and help keep you and your friends safe during the pandemic). Once you've got the great outdoors all around you (and a belly full of whatever delicious summer meal you're sharing), there's only one thing left to add to the equation: a yard game.