Customers Say "It's Scary" How Many Fruit Flies This Trap Can Catch
Fruit flies can seemingly come out of nowhere. Whether it's because you didn't take out the trash on time or have some fresh fruit sitting on your counter, these common little pests can be incredibly hard to get rid of once they detect a food source. Fruit flies can lay about 500 eggs at a time, according to Arrow Exterminators, so once you spot one, it's only a matter of time before you're dealing with many more (Yikes!).
To prevent fruit flies, it's important to keep a tidy home, take out the trash regularly, clean your sink and garbage disposal, and avoid excess moisture in your kitchen (think: standing water, wet rags, etc.). But even with the most rigorous kitchen cleaning schedule, fruit flies can still make an appearance, especially in the late summer and early fall, since they're attracted to ripe or fermented produce.
While there are insecticides that can help get rid of fruit flies, we were excited to find a chemical-free solution at Sur La Table. The best part? This fruit fly trap is only $13 and endlessly reusable, since it can be washed in the dishwasher once you're done using it.
To keep pesky fruit flies away, simply fill the ceramic container with a mixture of apple cider vinegar and dish soap (like this one from Dawn, $5 at Target). Flies are attracted to the cider vinegar smell and go through the perforated stainless steel top, but cannot get out thanks to the soap and lid. For best results, Sur La Table recommends placing the trap next to a fruit bowl where flies tend to linger.
And you'll want to empty the container often, reviewers say, because it's incredibly effective. One reviewer says, "I was doubtful but this thing works. It's actually scary how many fruit flies it has caught." Another reviewer adds, "Not only does this fruit fly trap look really nice on my kitchen counter (next to my tomatoes and bananas), it works!!! A+ you will NOT be disappointed with this purchase."
Want to snag a trap for yourself ahead of prime fruit fly season? Pick one up at Sur La Table for $13.