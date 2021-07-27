Customers Say "It's Scary" How Many Fruit Flies This Trap Can Catch

Fruit flies can seemingly come out of nowhere. Whether it's because you didn't take out the trash on time or have some fresh fruit sitting on your counter, these common little pests can be incredibly hard to get rid of once they detect a food source. Fruit flies can lay about 500 eggs at a time, according to Arrow Exterminators, so once you spot one, it's only a matter of time before you're dealing with many more (Yikes!).