I Actually Enjoy Cleaning My House, Thanks to This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum
"I really should vacuum this weekend," is a recurring thought that I often have throughout the week. But when the weekend rolls around, I inevitably find myself making excuses for why I shouldn't clean (if you also procrastinate cleaning, check out this hack for keeping your house clutter-free that takes just seconds). Luckily, I've found the solution to break the never-ending cycle: the Yeedi Vac Station.
While I enjoy vacuuming (on the rare occasion I actually get around to it), my current vacuum cleaner is large, bulky and too heavy to carry up and down the stairs, so I was more than ready to test the Yeedi, a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop. In addition to its dual cleaning features, the Yeedi also comes with a docking station where the robot charges and self-empties.
Although I was initially overwhelmed by the various boxes that arrived on my doorstep, the vacuum takes less than five minutes to assemble. Before you can start cleaning though, you'll need to download the Yeedi app, which lets you control the robot—from setting a cleaning schedule to creating a map for the vacuum to follow.
The robot vacuum cleaner can be operated in a few ways. While you could opt to just let the vacuum run around the floor and clean, using the map feature lets you clean without having to watch the vacuum. By using the map feature, your vacuum cleaner will create a floor plan of your house, noting any obstacles such as furniture or boundary limits such as staircases. Once your map is established (it takes three to five initial cleanings for the robot to create a map), you can let your vacuum run free. You can also edit the map if you only want to clean a certain section or want the vacuum to avoid an area.
The app also lets you keep track of your cleaning record, change the power of the vacuum and track the robot's progress throughout an area. But my favorite part of the app and the vacuum is the auto-empty feature. When the robot returns to the docking station, it automatically empties its dust bin, so you don't have to worry about cleaning out the vacuum before its next use (because who wants to clean out their vacuum after they've already cleaned their house?).
In addition to vacuuming, the Yeedi can also mop your floors. While I was initially worried about the vacuum depositing water onto my carpeted floors, I was amazed at the vacuum's ability to detect the difference between tile, carpet and hardwood floors (the mop feature won't engage if it detects the latter two surfaces). This handy feature makes it easy to clean every floor in my home without dragging out multiple cleaning tools. Plus, the vacuum can run for up to 200 minutes before it needs to be charged (pro tip: just be sure the robot is turned on when it's in the docking station for the charging to start).
While this two-in-one vacuum is high in price, it's definitely worth it. I've been using the Yeedi for over a month, and it's seriously never been easier to clean my house (all I have to do is flip the switch and press a button to start cleaning). Shop the Yeedi Vac Station below and your home will be sparkling in record time. Or, shop alternate robot vacuums from Yeedi, which include similar features at varying price points.