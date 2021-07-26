I Actually Enjoy Cleaning My House, Thanks to This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum

The robot vacuum cleaner can be operated in a few ways. While you could opt to just let the vacuum run around the floor and clean, using the map feature lets you clean without having to watch the vacuum. By using the map feature, your vacuum cleaner will create a floor plan of your house, noting any obstacles such as furniture or boundary limits such as staircases. Once your map is established (it takes three to five initial cleanings for the robot to create a map), you can let your vacuum run free. You can also edit the map if you only want to clean a certain section or want the vacuum to avoid an area.