The 6 Best Wines for Day Drinking

We love our wine here at EatingWell, and are thankful for the health benefits it can provide when enjoyed in moderation. With warm weather and vacation season fully upon us, a midday libation can seem totally warranted. However, day drinking is all fun and games until your day is cut short at 4 P.M. for a nap. We've all been there—it's OK. But crashing after a glass or two doesn't need to be your summer fate. We've pulled together this list of our editors' favorite low-alcohol, light and refreshing wines, perfect for a day at the beach or on the porch with friends. These lighter wines mean you can enjoy a glass or two, without feeling super groggy or tired an hour later.